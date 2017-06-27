This is the frankly bizarre moment a man miraculously survives being hit and almost run over by an out-of-control bus – before walking away virtually unscathed.

Simon Smith, 53, was thrown down the street when the runaway double decker careered onto the pavement and ploughed straight into him.

The impact of his head hitting the windscreen shattered the glass, yet he got up from the pavement seconds later.

SWNS Simon Smith was crossing the road in Reading when a runaway bus tore around the corner behind him...

SWNS It struck Smith as he reached the other side of the road

Astonishing CCTV footage taken at the scene shows Smith calmly walking into a bar moments after the shocking incident.

Daniel Fraifeld, 50, who co-owns the Purple Turtle bar, said: “I think he [Simon] pretty much got up, brushed himself down and then an ambulance came and took him to be checked.

“He got looked over and didn’t have any lasting injuries - but he’s covered in scrapes and bruises. He then got released from the hospital and I think he just went for a pint to relax.”

It’s not yet known what caused the bus to collide with Smith in Reading, Berkshire, shortly after 9am on Saturday.

SWNS Smith's head cracked the windscreen of the bus, and he was sent flying

It is also believed to have crashed into a bin before hitting a building and then the wall of St Mary’s Minister.

Pictures taken after the crash show the visibly-damaged bus surrounded by rubble after coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

Council workers helped make the area safe after broken glass and bits of damaged bin and wall were left on the ground.

Staff from Reading Buses and a Reading Borough Council were also called to the scene.

SWNS Smith can be seen huddling on the ground after being hit

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “We were called to a road traffic collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in Gun Street at 9.13am on Saturday.

“The ambulance was called to the scene. The road was closed for about two hours. No arrests have been made.”

A second person was also injured by debris and taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.12am reporting a bus having hit a lamp post at the above location, and then taken down a shop canopy.”

SWNS Miraculously, Smith was only treated for cuts and bruises

A spokesman for Reading Buses expressed condolences to Smith and has said an investigation is ongoing.

He said: “We are aware that CCTV has been released of the incident that occurred on Gun Street in Reading Town Centre on Saturday 24 June.

“We are obviously shocked by the incident as well as the very graphic footage that has been shared a number of times.

“Thankfully, the pedestrian does not have any major injuries and there were no major injuries to passengers on the bus.

SWNS Smith was seen moments after strolling into a nearby pub

“The incident is the subject of an ongoing internal investigation as well as an investigation by the police with whom we are working and sharing footage from our on-board CCTV.

“So it would be inappropriate for us to comment or speculate on this until it has run its course.

“We can assure the public that all our drivers are incredibly professional and trained to the highest standard. Our buses receive regular checks by our award-winning engineering department.