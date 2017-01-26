All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    26/01/2017 14:07 GMT

    'Saltbae' Fan Gets Tattoo Of Everyone's Favourite Butcher

    Saltbae 4 lyf.

    Turkish butcher Nusret Gökçe, better known by his alter ego Saltbae, became an overnight sensation earlier this month thanks to his sassy cooking technique.

    Now, the Instagram star has been immortalised in a fan’s tattoo.

    For those who missed it, a video of Saltbae’s cooking received more than eight million online views. Here it is in all its glory. 

    Ottoman steak 🔪

    A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on

    Most of us were pretty mesmerised by Saltbae’s skills, but no one was quite as impressed as 24-year-old Jayden Davies.

    The plumber, from Melbourne, has recently had a Saltbae portrait tattooed on his arm.

    Speaking to BuzzFeed, Davies said he decided to get the tattoo after artist Mika Ryan asked his Facebook followers if anyone would like a Saltbae portrait.

    “So typical me, who does silly things, I messaged him and said ‘yes, I’ll do it,’” Davies said.

    He added that the response to his tattoo has been pretty positive so far, with most people understanding “it’s all for a bit of a laugh”.

    " Absolutely reprehensible " rad idea @lushsux @nusr_et #saltbae

    A video posted by MIKA RYAN (@mikaryantattoo) on

    In other Saltbae-related news, the man himself has confirmed he plans to open two new restaurants in London and New York within the next few months.

    Watch this space

