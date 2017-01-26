Guy Invites 89-Year-Old Neighbour To Live With Him, They Become Best Friends

A 31-year-old has struck up an unlikely friendship with his 89-year-old neighbour after inviting her to move in with him.

Actor Chris Salvatore has lived in an apartment across the hall from Norma Cook for four years. When the pensioner was discharged from hospital last year, doctors told her she could no longer live by herself.

Cook has leukaemia and spent two months in the hospital battling pneumonia and related breathing problems. She was told she’d need round-the-clock care when she was discharged, but she couldn’t afford to pay for at-home carers.

After hearing about her plight, kind-hearted Salvatore invited Cook to live with him.

The pair have been inseparable ever since and Salvatore has been sharing photos of their friendship on social media, along with the hashtag #myneighbornorma.