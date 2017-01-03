A man has died after a car was hit by a train at a level crossing near Lidlington, Bedfordshire.

Officers from British Transport Police alongside Bedfordshire Police and the East of England Ambulance service attended the scene at the Marston level crossing just after 10am on Tuesday.

The car was struck by the 09.34 Bedford to Bletchley London Midland service with 11 passengers and two members of staff on board. There are no other reported injuries.

Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Officers from the British Transport Police attended the incident (file picture)

At present the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, however officers continue to examine exactly how the car came to be on the tracks.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 101 of 03/01. Or you can send a text to BTP on 61016.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch have been notified of the incident.