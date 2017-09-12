A man arrested on suspicion of murdering Louella Michie at Bestival is now being questioned on suspicion of the supply of a controlled drug, police have revealed.

The body of 25-year-old Michie, who was the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, was discovered by officers in the early hours of Monday morning in a wooded area near the Dorset festival site.

A 28-year-old man, who officers say was known to Michie, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of her murder.

He remains in custody under caution and is now being interviewed on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug, Dorset Police said.

An initial post mortem examination was carried out on Mitchie’s body yesterday evening, but the results were “inconclusive”, with no clear signs of assault revealed.

PA Wire/PA Images Michie was the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie

Further examinations are set to take place over the coming weeks, including toxicology to establish any substances in the deceased woman’s body.

Detective chief inspector Sarah Derbyshire said officers were “working tirelessly to investigate the full circumstances surrounding this tragic death”.

“A post mortem examination took place that was inconclusive and therefore we need to undertake a number of other examinations before we can establish why she died,” Derbyshire said.

“The 28-year-old man arrested is in addition being interviewed on suspicion of supply of a controlled drug.

“He remains in custody today under caution in order to assist officers with the investigation.”