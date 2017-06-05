With a tornado swirling in the near distance, one can probably think of more pressing demands to address than mowing the lawn.
But that’s exactly what Theunis Wessels did this weekend, as the huge twister passed his home in Alberta, Canada.
The picture was taken by his wife Cecilia, who posted it to Facebook, remarking: “My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair.”
She explained her husband had started his task when the storm appeared but refused to abandon the chore mid-way through.
Cecilia, who had been napping, was woken by the pair’s nine-year-old daughter, who was upset because her father wouldn’t come inside.
“I did ask him if he was coming inside with that thing in the clouds when I turned to come inside and he calmly said no,” she said on Sunday.
Theunis insisted the tornado was actually much farther away than it appears in the photo and it was moving away from them.
He told the Canadian Press: “It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away. Well, not really far, far away, but it was far away from us.
“I was keeping an eye on it.”
No one was injured and only minor structural damage was reported in the town.