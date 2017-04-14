United Airlines’ week from hell has been topped off with reports of a passenger being attacked by a scorpion.

Richard Bell was flying from Houston to Calgary on Sunday when the venomous creature fell from an overhead luggage compartment into his hair as he was eating lunch.

His wife, Linda, said: “My husband felt something in his hair. He grabbed it out of his hair and it fell onto his dinner table. As he was grabbing it by the tail it stung him.”