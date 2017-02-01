Man Records Heartbreaking Moment His Mum With Dementia Forgets Who He Is

A man who is chronicling his mum’s battle with dementia has filmed the heart-wrenching moment she forgot who he was. In the sixth episode of his YouTube series, Joe took his mum Molly out to “have some fun”, but the day spiralled downwards when the pair were eating ice cream and Molly said she didn’t know who he was. Writing in the caption for the 25-minute-long clip, Joe said: “The day started out good until I started asking my mother questions. “One question led to another until I heard the words that no child ever wants to hear.”

Joe Joe / YouTube Joe and his mum, Molly

Molly was diagnosed with dementia aged 65. Now, aged 67, she lives in a nursing home and her memory is deteriorating rapidly. Despite it being devastatingly hard, Joe decided to film his mum’s dementia journey and turn it into a weekly video series so that everyone can witness the struggles they face and to let others in a similar position know they’re not alone. According to the Alzheimer’s Society there are around 800,000 people in the UK with dementia - and one in three people over 65 will develop the disease. “You’ll laugh, cry and be shocked throughout this journey,” Joe wrote on his YouTube channel. “We hope to inspire and educate people on the effects of dementia for both the caregivers and the people with this devastating disease. “To make an impact we had to let you behind closed doors and into our hearts.”