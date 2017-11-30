One man went to extreme lengths to stop his new trainers from creasing.
Before proposing to his girlfriend Elizabeth Craven, Chris Green removed his right shoe and placed it to the side so he could get down on one knee and pop the question.
The hilarious exchange was shared on Twitter by @AllDefDigital who tweeted: “My man really took his shoe off first to avoid creases. Legendary.”
At the start of the video Chris and Liz stand by a pond. Chris casually removes his shoe while Liz looks on, clutching her handbag.
The personal trainer then kneels on the ground and his girlfriend still doesn’t seem to twig on to what’s happening. Then he pulls out a ring and she begins to laugh.
The tweet has been shared more than 10,000 times, accruing over 20,000 likes.
Needless to say, she said ‘yes’ and his trainers remained crisp.