This Man Sent His Tinder Match A Powerpoint Presentation For Their First Date And Got Blocked

The 23-year-old recent graduate was looking forward to a first date with a man he met on Tinder.

The pair had been speaking for a couple of days and had decided to meet in person.

But then the age-old first date conundrum came up: what should they do?

In possibly the most extra pre-date move ever to have existed, Ben prepared a full Powerpoint presentation to suggest options of things they could do.

“I thought we had a similar sense of humour so I made the presentation when he asked to meet up,” he told HuffPost UK.