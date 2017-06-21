This Man Was Sent Home From Work For Wearing Shorts, So He Returned Wearing A Pink Dress

Joey Barge was sent home from work for breaking the dress code by wearing shorts, so he returned wearing a pink dress instead.

Barge, a call centre worker from Buckinghamshire, turned up to work on Monday 19 June wearing a pair of tailored navy blue shorts and he says he was swiftly told to go home and change.

Opting to wear shorts due to the current hot weather, the 20-year-old deemed the dress code to be rather sexist.

Taking to Twitter, Barge wrote:

“If women can wear skirts/dresses at work, can I wear smart shorts like so?”

If women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so? pic.twitter.com/UD0AQ6ZCbP — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

Barge then decided to protest his company’s dress code while also keeping cool, by wearing a pink dress instead.

See you soon, twitter. I'll be sent home soon. pic.twitter.com/XfFyxDeBAK — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

Social media users backed Barge by tweeting their agreement at the unfair dress code.

They sent you home? You aren't customer facing and it was still a smart outfit. — Harvey (@HR98__) June 20, 2017

You ABSOLUTE hero Joey!!!!!! — Mary Harris (@maryharristw) June 21, 2017

Men should always be allowed to wear shorts like women can wear skirts and dresses... equality — Lewis Alexander Hunt (@LewisHunt82) June 20, 2017

What if you wear a kilt? — Val Cholet (@ValVal108) June 21, 2017

Good for you Joey! — ANDREW WONNACOTT (@777acjw) June 20, 2017

Rather than being sent home, Barge was met with an email stating that ‘3/4 shorts’ would now be acceptable in the office due to the ‘extremely warm temperatures’ - but they must be ‘black, navy or beige’.

And social media users congratulated him: