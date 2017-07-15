A man has been stabbed to death by two attackers on a moped in south-east London.
Police were called at about 12:15am on Saturday to reports of gunshots and a person stabbed in King William Walk, Greenwich.
The 31-year-old man managed to make his way to a nearby address to ask for help, police said.
When the emergency services arrived he was declared dead at the scene.
The assailants - one who appeared to be armed with a gun, and the other a knife - fled the scene on the moped.
Officers believe they know who the victim is, but they are waiting for formal identification and confirmation that all next of kin are aware.
Detectives have launched a murder investigation and said they “retain an open mind as to the motive”.
Detective Inspector Jo Sidaway, who is leading the investigation, said: “At this early stage, it is understood the victim was approached on King William Walk by two suspects on a moped.
“One suspect is believed to have been in possession of what appeared to be a firearm, the other a knife.
“During an altercation between the suspects and the victim, the victim was stabbed. The suspected firearm was discharged, but enquiries continue regarding this.
“The suspects then fled the scene on the moped, and the victim then managed to make his way to a nearby address to ask for help. He was later pronounced dead there.
“I am appealing for any witnesses to any part of the incident, or anyone with any information, to contact our incident room and assist our investigation.”
A post-mortem examination is expected to take place later on Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.