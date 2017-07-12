All Sections
    12/07/2017 12:42 BST | Updated 12/07/2017 16:32 BST

    Man Successfully Flies A Solo Can Of Lager From Melbourne To Perth

    Must have been a light beer 😂

    An Australian man has reached peak lad by checking in a can of lager for a recent flight from Melbourne to Perth.

    Dean Stinson checked onto his Qantas flight handing over a single can of Emu Export lager.

    Miraculously, the can arrived unscathed. (If probably a little explosive on opening.) 

    AFP PHOTO / DEAN STINSON

    Stinson told AFP news agency he was pleased the can arrived at its destination.

    “And it was in perfect condition,” he said.

    AFP PHOTO / DEAN STINSON

    A spokesperson for Qantas seemed quite unimpressed by the stunt.

    “It did happen,” they told The New York Times. “Someone’s checked something in. To be honest, we don’t want to encourage people to do this.”

    They added: “He’s won the internet for the day. We’re quite happy to move on.”

    What a guy.

