We have all had bad days at the office.
But a repairman in Texas had the mother of all bad workdays on Wednesday - after he found himself trapped inside a cash machine.
The contractor, who has not been named, became stuck after being sent to change a lock to a room that leads to the back of the cash machine, local police said.
Realising he was locked in, the man attempted to raise the alarm by pushing SOS notes to customers through the receipt slot in the ATM.
“Please help. I’m stuck in here and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss ...” one of the messages read.
However, some customers dismissed the messages as a gag, one officer told the Associated Press.
But when the police were eventually called, even some members of the force thought it was a hoax.
Corpus Christi police officer Richard Olden told KRIS TV: “We come out here, and sure enough we can hear a little voice coming from the machine.
“So we are thinking this is a joke. It’s got to be a joke.”
Thankfully, the police eventually freed the man, kicking down the door of the room where he was trapped.
“Apparently he left his cellphone and the swipe card he needed to get out of the room outside in his truck,” another police official added.