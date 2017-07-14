We have all had bad days at the office.

But a repairman in Texas had the mother of all bad workdays on Wednesday - after he found himself trapped inside a cash machine.

The contractor, who has not been named, became stuck after being sent to change a lock to a room that leads to the back of the cash machine, local police said.

Realising he was locked in, the man attempted to raise the alarm by pushing SOS notes to customers through the receipt slot in the ATM.

“Please help. I’m stuck in here and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss ...” one of the messages read.