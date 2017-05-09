A British man jailed for trying to snatch a policeman’s gun at a Donald Trump rally has said he heard voices telling him to kill.

Michael Sandford, 21, made a grab for the weapon at a Las Vegas casino where the tycoon was addressing supporters in the run-up to the US presidential election.

Speaking after his return to the UK on Thursday, nearly five months into a year-long sentence, he said he was hearing voices at the time of the incident.

“They’d been coming on for a while and getting stronger and more frequent. At one point they were screaming at me,” he told The Sun.