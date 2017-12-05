Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi was a former “subject of interest” and it is “conceivable” the attack “might have been averted had the cards fallen differently”, an official review has confirmed.

The revelation came in a report by David Anderson QC examining the way police and the security services handled intelligence before four terrorist attacks hit London and Manchester earlier this year.

Anderson found that three of the six terrorists involved in those attacks - which claimed more than 30 lives between March and June - were on the security services’ radar.

Abedi detonated a shrapnel-laded homemade bomb on May 22 as people were leaving Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert. Twenty-two people were killed and a further 500 injured.

Adebi was twice a “subject of interest” to MI5 in the year before the attack but investigations were closed and the threat Abedi posed was downgraded, the report said.

Fresh intelligence was also received in the months before the 22-year-old’s suicide bombing, but its “significance was not fully appreciated at the time”.

“In retrospect, the intelligence can be seen to have been highly relevant to the planned attack,” the report found.