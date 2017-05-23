Friends and relatives of those still unaccounted for following a suicide attack in Manchester have shared images of their loved ones in a bid to find them. Greater Manchester Police has set up an emergency helpline to help those trying to find missing friends or relatives on 0161 856 9400. Children are said to be among the 22 people killed at 59 injured in an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last night. The force has urged anyone caught up in the incident to contact friends and family to let them know they are safe.

PA Wire/PA Images Police forensic investigators walk along a bridge linking Victoria Station with the Manchester Arena

GMP also said anyone who needs assistance in the aftermath of the incident can go to the Etihad Stadium access Gate 11. A string of images of those still missing has been shared on the hashtag #MissingInManchester...

My friend @martynhett on the right was at the Ariana concert and hasn't been in touch. Please has anyone seen him? pic.twitter.com/NUKk8wmGxM — Christina (@ChristinaP89) May 22, 2017

Please if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry contact 07920405015 @staceylghent #Manchester pic.twitter.com/Zgrvu3qS38 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 23, 2017

Calling all friends in TV/Radio pls help us find my mum's friend Alison Howe who was at the arena last night with her friend #missingMCR #RT pic.twitter.com/04xWUrdyJ1 — Lauren Dale (@LaurennnDaleee) May 23, 2017

Please come home Lucy and let us know you're safe 😭 #MissingInManchester pic.twitter.com/sre856GWsU — Mads🌸✨ (@_maddisonallen) May 23, 2017

This is Olivia Campbell she was at Manchester arena last night - her mum Charlotte can't find her - her phone not answering. @GMB pic.twitter.com/8J1bOcaCjF — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) May 23, 2017

Appeals are being circulated to find Courtney Boyle and Philip Tron from #Gateshead, who were at the Manchester Ariana Grande gig pic.twitter.com/S58a3Fp0O0 — Capital NE News (@CapitalNENews) May 23, 2017

Very worried about 2 missing girls from Island of Barra who were in Manchester last night.

Laura MacIntyre & Eilidh MacLeod. Please Share pic.twitter.com/2gdFlmZGAs — Angus B MacNeil SNP (@AngusMacNeilSNP) May 23, 2017

Please keep Sharing Kelly Brewster has still not been located. She was last seen near the train station exit and was injured.#Manchester pic.twitter.com/dUUJnw8p1Q — Charlotte Hoyland (@CharlieAlices) May 23, 2017

Some did have a happy ending...

Thank you for all your support I have called the holiday inn and she is not there! Please #HelpFindSophie pic.twitter.com/sGPaBG6rGH — CG (@Gravess_) May 23, 2017

UPDATE: Sophie has been found! safe and well! Thank you to all who helped find her! I am forever grateful! #ThankYou 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️ — CG (@Gravess_) May 23, 2017

It's been a very exhausting night for us all. My prayers go out to all who are missing and I hope they are found safe as Sophie was tonight — CG (@Gravess_) May 23, 2017

Witnesses reported hearing a “huge bang” at the venue at the end of US pop star Ariana Grande’s gig on Monday evening as children, teenagers and adults left the building with the lights going up. The attacker died at the scene after detonating an improvised explosive device and police are treating this as a terrorist incident. Footage posted on social media showed people fleeing the 21,000-capacity venue screaming and panicking, and the area around the arena was soon swamped with police and emergency services.

PA Wire/PA Images Emergency services at Manchester Arena after the explosion

GMP Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said: “This has been the most horrific incident we have had to face in Greater Manchester and one that we all hoped we would never see. “Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and have lost their lives. Our thoughts are with those 22 victims that we now know have died, the 59 people who have been injured and their loved ones. We continue to do all we can to support them. They are being treated at eight hospitals across Greater Manchester. “This is a fast-moving investigation and we have significant resources deployed to both the investigation and the visible patrols that people will see across Greater Manchester as they wake up to news of the events last night. This will include armed officers as people would expect. More than 400 officers have been involved in this operation during the night. “To remind you, we were called at 10.33pm to reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena at the conclusion of an Ariana Grande concert. More than 240 calls came in and emergency services were very quickly on scene. Emergency numbers have been established for anyone who is concerned for loved ones who may not have returned home 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900.

Stringer . / Reuters The hashtag #MissingInManchester has been used to search for those still unaccounted for