Peter Kay Delivers A Defiant Message As Manchester Arena Reopens With Benefit Concert After Terror Attack

Peter Kay delivered a defiant message to crowds at the official reopening of Manchester Arena, following the terror attack there earlier this year.

The concert venue officially reopened on Saturday (9 September) night with a benefit gig to build a memorial in remembrance of the 22 people killed by the bombings back in May.

As he insisted the victims would “never ever be forgotten”, comedian Peter urged concert goers to “move forward with love and not hate”.

PA Wire/PA Images Peter Kay during the We Are Manchester benefit show

“That’s how we win,” he told the 14,000-strong crowd at the We Are Manchester show.

“There’s been a lot of joy in this room over the years, including the night of 22 May, right up until the terrorist attack.

“These last four months have been incredibly painful,” he continued.

“Horrendous is putting it mildly. But that’s why you’re here - because we can’t let terrorists win.

“And I know the memories of that night will stay with us for a very long time but we’ve got to remember the good times and let them outweigh the bad.”

Those who performed at the gig included former Oasis member Noel Gallagher, who shed a tear as he performed ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ - a song which took on special meaning after the attacks.

Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images Noel Gallagher shed a tear while performing his headline set

“It’s become some sort of anthem for defiance,” Noel said. “And every time you sing, we win.”

Singer Ariana Grande previously arranged a benefit concert in aid of those affected by the attacks, after the bomb was detonated at her gig at Manchester Arena on 22 May.