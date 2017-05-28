Officers investigating the Manchester Arena attack are also searching an address in Moss Side, the force said.

A 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences, Greater Manchester Police has said.

Further Update on Searches in Gorton and Rusholme. pic.twitter.com/xi6VoaR49k

Thirteen people are now being held in custody after the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena left 22 dead.

Investigators are working to identify potential members of a terror network that could have given support to suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

On The Andrew Marr Show, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said MI5 was looking at around 20,000 separate plots and tip-offs relating to terrorism.

She also said the security services could be allocated more funding if necessary.

Meanwhile, police have released CCTV stills of Abedi in a plea for new information about his movements between 18 May and Monday’s attack.