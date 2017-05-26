Britain’s top counter-terror officer has said people should “go out and enjoy themselves” this Bank Holiday weekend, as it is revealed police have made “significant arrests and finds” in the Manchester bombing investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said they had “got hold of a large part” of the terror network they believe bomber Salman Abedi was a part of.

Plans for more than 1,300 public events have been scrutinised by officers ahead of the extra-long weekend.

It comes after it emerged that Abedi may have been planning his attack for at least a year, with a “bomb factory” found inside his Manchester home.

The 22-year-old was said to have had a stockpile of chemicals to make additional bombs at the Fallowfield property he rented in the lead-up to Monday’s attack, and according to ABC News, police uncovered a kind of “bomb-making workshop” there.

The news has led to fears Abedi may have distributed further explosive devices to other radical extremists in preparation for further attacks, as police are believed to have found evidence of bomb-making materials during raids at properties in Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton in recent days.

On Friday morning police were searching a property in Moss Side having earlier raided a property in Wigan last night, where “potentially suspicious items” were found, leading to evacuations and the bomb squad being called in.

Police have made ten arrests in relation to the attack but a man and a woman have since been released without charge. Eight men, aged 18 to 38, remain in custody.