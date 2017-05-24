“Marcin and Angelika Klis have lost their lives in the attack in Manchester Arena. They left behind two very young daughters and my heart is completely broken for them.

I, therefore, decided to make this crowfunding page to help the young daughters with funeral costs and any additional expenses they will have to incur due to this terror attack.

Please donate guys, it would mean the world if we could help those girls!! And the least we can do is send our prayers their way and try and help them financially. I understand that nothing will bring their parents back but such unexpected financial costs can cause additional stress and the young daughters do not deserve this.”