Police have confirmed that the incident, which is being treated as a terrorist attack, left 22 dead and more than 50 injured.

In the aftermath, a “broken” Ariana spoke out about the attack, tweeting: “From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”

According to TMZ, she will now “indefinitely” postpone the European leg of her world tour, which included two live shows in London scheduled for later this week.

Ariana had also been slated to perform in Poland, Germany, Switzerland, France, Portugal, Spain and Italy in the next month.

In response to the reports, London’s O2 arena has posted on its official Twitter page: “Ariana is due to perform at The O2 on Thursday and Friday and we will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows.”