    23/05/2017 15:19 BST | Updated 24/05/2017 10:17 BST

    Manchester Bombing Attack: Police Release 'Urgent' Appeal For City Centre Dash-Cam Footage

    They also want concert-goers' photos and videos of the blast.

    Police are urging anyone with photos, videos or dash-cam footage of the Manchester Arena explosion to hand them over to authorities “as a matter of urgency”.  

    At least 22 people, including children, were killed and a further 59 were injured after a suicide bomber struck at a Ariana Grande concert last night. 

    Officers confirmed that the attacker was killed during the incident, with so-called Islamic State taking responsibility for the bombing.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Police are calling on people to submit their photos, videos and dash-cam footage of the attack 

    Now Greater Manchester Police are asking concert-goers to help the investigation into the horrific terror incident by submitting any images or videos they have of the blast to the police image appeal website. 

    They are also calling on anyone who was in Manchester city centre last night between 8pm and 11pm to send their dash-cam footage to police as soon as possible. 

    Speaking earlier today, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said: “Terrorists attempt to disrupt our lives and create distrust and fear in communities.

    “We have a long history in Greater Manchester of communities standing together during difficult times. In the coming days we will be working closely with community leaders to address any issues.

    Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
    22 people were killed during the attack at the Ariana Grande concert 

    “It is important that we all continue to remain vigilant, but also to go about our daily lives,” he added. 

    According to the police website, a police officer or professional staff member will “review images you upload to us as quickly as possible”. 

    Seven of the 22 victims of the Manchester bombing have been named so far.

    Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, from Leyland, Georgina Callander, 18, of Lancashire, and John Atkinson, 28, of Radcliffe were all identified on Tuesday.

    Darren Staples / Reuters
    People have donated more than £280,000 to support the families of those killed 

    Theresa May condemned the “sickening cowardice” of the suicide bombing, while people across the country donated more than £280,000 in a matter of hours to support the families of those killed.  

    If you have any information for police about the attack, please call the anti-terror hotline on 0800 789 321.

