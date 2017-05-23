‘Coronation Street’ bosses have paid tributes to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, which took place on Monday (22 May) night.
The soap has been filmed in Manchester since it first began airing back in 1960, first at the famous Granada Studios before moving to its current home at MediaCity in Salford.
The statement, issued on behalf of the soap’s bosses and cast, comes following an outpouring of tributes from across the world.
It read (via Mirror Online): “Everyone at ’Coronation Street’ is shocked by the tragic event at the Manchester Arena.
“Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have lost their life or been injured. We stand together with the people of Manchester at this sad time.”
Many ‘Corrie’ stars have also separately posted their own tributes:
‘Corrie’ actresses Sally Dyvenor and Gina Seddon also appeared on ‘Good Morning Britain’, where they had originally been invited to discuss the soap’s latest storylines.
When they were brought on to talk as part of the rolling news coverage of the attack, both stars won praise from viewers for refuting Piers’ claims there needed to be “more concerted effort from the Muslim community” to crack down on terrorism.
22 people were killed, and a further 59 injured, when a suicide bomber entered the foyer outside the main arena and detonated an improvised explosive at around 10.30pm, following an Ariana Grande concert.