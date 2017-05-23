The soap has been filmed in Manchester since it first began airing back in 1960, first at the famous Granada Studios before moving to its current home at MediaCity in Salford.

‘Coronation Street’ bosses have paid tributes to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, which took place on Monday (22 May) night .

The statement, issued on behalf of the soap’s bosses and cast, comes following an outpouring of tributes from across the world.

It read (via Mirror Online): “Everyone at ’Coronation Street’ is shocked by the tragic event at the Manchester Arena.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have lost their life or been injured. We stand together with the people of Manchester at this sad time.”

Many ‘Corrie’ stars have also separately posted their own tributes: