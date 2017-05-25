The mother of a homeless man, who cradled a dying woman in his arms in the aftermath of the Manchester bombing, has appealed for her son to contact her. Chris Parker was in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, where he regularly goes to beg for money as crowds leave the venue, when the blast hit. Parker tended to a little girl who had lost her legs and a woman aged in her 60s who died in his arms.

GoFundMe Chris Parker rushed to aid victims of the Manchester bombing

Now his estranged mother Jessica Parker has appealed for her son to reach out to her, after the pair lost contact a few years ago. She told MEN: “When I heard the story about what he had done and how brave he had been, I was floored. I was so proud. “I thought ‘that’s my boy’. I just want to talk to him – and I want to meet up with him. He’s fallen on hard times, but he has a heart of gold. I’m so proud of how brave he was trying to help people.” Chris said he heard a “bang” and then saw a “white flash, then smoke”. He then heard people screaming.

“It knocked me to the floor and then I got up and instead of running away my gut instinct was to run back and try and help,” he told the Press Association. “There was people lying on the floor everywhere. “I saw a little girl ... she had no legs. I wrapped her in one of the merchandise T-shirts and I said ‘where is your mum and daddy?’ She said ‘my dad is at work, my mum is up there’.” He added: “[The woman] passed away in my arms. She was in her 60s and said she had been with her family. “I haven’t stopped crying.