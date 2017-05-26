“Personally I’m now feeling guilt, ashamed and angry.

“I would personally like to apologise to the people of Manchester, the victims and their families because I was part of a service that you depend on and we weren’t there when you needed us.”

The firefighter said firefighters “pleaded” with bosses to “let us go but that got declined on numerous occasions”.

“Manchester I and a number of firefighters are so so sorry we didn’t do more to help you in your hour of need,” the firefighter wrote.

“Please please forgive your firefighters who were begging to help.

“From an experienced Manchester firefighter who is ashamed of our response. Sorry.”

Save The UK Fire Service wrote under the post that the letter writer and many other firefighters should not “feel shame” as they, along with the people of Manchester, “were let down by senior fire officers”.

Commenters on the page shared the letter writer’s frustrations but also pleaded with firefighters not to feel ashamed.

Claire Parr wrote: “It really disturbs me that these fire fighters are feeling shame and guilt for having to follow senior officers commands .. do not feel shame .. do not let guilt eat at you .. you wanted to go you wanted to help and we’re raring and ready to help .. The senior officers that held you back are the ones that should be feeling shame and guilt and I hope it eats at them how you all feel .. and although I hate to say it it’s inevitable that your services will be needed in the future and I’m sure you will all be there booted and ready to help. I really feel for you all.”

The Mirror quoted on unnamed firefighter as saying it appeared bosses did not believe the arena was “safe” for them to enter.

Paramedics with the North West Ambulance Service were told this - but all volunteered to go in regardless, the newspaper’s report claimed.

Burnham who has responsibility for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service released a statement on Thursday when firefighters’ frustrations first surfaced.

Burnham said: “I am aware of concerns from firefighters about the speed of the response to the terror attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday night. I am taking these concerns seriously and, at the appropriate time, they will be subject to a full evaluation and briefing.

“But they have to be seen in context. Large numbers of highly-trained professionals were on site within minutes providing support to people. I could not be more proud of all of Greater Manchester’s emergency services who, over the last 48 hours, have gone to incredible lengths to carry the city through this dark time.”

Read the firefighter’s letter in full below: