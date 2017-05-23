UPDATE: Katie Hopkins To Leave LBC Radio ‘Immediately’ LBC radio is being urged to sack Katie Hopkins after the Sunday morning presenter tweeted remarks in the wake of the Manchester bombing that some interpreted as calls for ethnic cleansing. The MailOnline columnist wrote: “22 dead – number rising. Schofield. Don’t you even dare. Do not be part of the problem. We need a final solution. #Machester.” Hopkins hastily deleted the tweet, changing “final” to “true” and corrected the spelling of Manchester – but not before it had been noticed and screen-grabbed by several sources.

PA Wire/PA Images Katie Hopkins has been reported to the police

The original comment has been interpreted by some to refer to the Wansee Conference held in January 1942, attended by high-level Nazi party and German governmental officials where the decision was taken for a ‘Final Solution to the Jewish Problem’. What followed were mass killings at death camps in Auschwitz, Treblinka and Sobibor. Hopkins responded to queries about the revision, claiming: “I stand by my tweet. I find the typo disrespectful to the survivors of Manchester.” But commentators were quick to brand the mother-of-three a “Nazi” and accused her of calling for a mass genocide. Political activist and commentator Owen Jones called for a boycott of LBC until Hopkins is sacked.

@KTHopkins How come you changed this from "final solution" to "true solution"? Come on, stand by those nazi words, nazi. pic.twitter.com/qzfpGqZeP0 — Wreckx-n-Effexor (@JohnSeaborn) May 23, 2017

@JohnSeaborn I stand by my tweet. I find the typo disrespectful to the survivors in Manchester — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 23, 2017

He wrote: “LBC depends on guests to function. Until they sack Katie Hopkins we should all boycott all interview requests. Enough is enough. A national radio station is employing someone who calls for genocide. Don’t say ‘just ignore her, she’ll go away’, because she won’t.” Writer George Monbiot tweeted his support: “I agree. @LBC, please don’t ring me until she’s gone.” Others joined calls to LBC to take her off the air and HuffPost UK has sought comment from the radio station. Sandra Pickering said she had reported Hopkins to the police, while David Smith wrote: “Have seen tweet(s) from Katie Hopkins. Have reported her to Met Police. UK tweeps may wish to consider doing the same.” A spokesman for the force confirmed a complaint had been received and that the allegation was being reviewed and assessed by specialist officers.

LBC depends on guests to function. Until they sack Katie Hopkins we should all boycott all interview requests. Enough is enough. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) May 23, 2017

A national radio station is employing someone who calls for genocide. Don't say "just ignore her, she'll go away", because she won't. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) May 23, 2017

Have seen tweet(s) from Katie Hopkins. Have reported her to Met Police. Uk tweeps may wish to consider doing same. — David Smith (@drs1969) May 23, 2017

@KTHopkins Know who wanted a Final Solution to a problem? Hitler.@LBC get this fascist lizard to fuck. Incitement if ever I've seen it. — Graeme Dolan (@GraemeDolan) May 23, 2017