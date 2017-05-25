This live blog is no longer being updated

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR, THURSDAY 25 MAY

Police stop sharing intelligence with the US after leaks to American media

NY Times defends decision to publish crime scene photos showing the bomb

Theresa May has said she will raise the issue of leaks with President Trump

Trump calls US leaks ‘deeply troubling’ and vows ‘to get to the bottom’ of it

Police: 8 arrests so far are ‘significant’ and ‘important’ items have been found

German police say bomber went through Dusseldorf airport 4 days before blast

Prime Minister chairs meeting of emergency Cabinet committee Cobra

The Queen meets with families during a surprise hospital visit in Manchester

A senior Whitehall source has revealed the extent of threats to the UK

US President Donald Trump has vowed to “get to the bottom” of leaks by American authorities of crucial intelligence relating to the deadly Manchester bombing.

Trump told world leaders at a Nato meeting in Brussels on Thursday that “alleged leaks” were “deeply troubling”.

“These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security,” he said.