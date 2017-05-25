This live blog is no longer being updated
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR, THURSDAY 25 MAY
- Police stop sharing intelligence with the US after leaks to American media
- NY Times defends decision to publish crime scene photos showing the bomb
- Theresa May has said she will raise the issue of leaks with President Trump
- Trump calls US leaks ‘deeply troubling’ and vows ‘to get to the bottom’ of it
- Police: 8 arrests so far are ‘significant’ and ‘important’ items have been found
- German police say bomber went through Dusseldorf airport 4 days before blast
- Prime Minister chairs meeting of emergency Cabinet committee Cobra
- The Queen meets with families during a surprise hospital visit in Manchester
- A senior Whitehall source has revealed the extent of threats to the UK
US President Donald Trump has vowed to “get to the bottom” of leaks by American authorities of crucial intelligence relating to the deadly Manchester bombing.
Trump told world leaders at a Nato meeting in Brussels on Thursday that “alleged leaks” were “deeply troubling”.
“These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security,” he said.
“I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to
launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the
culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he added.
“There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship
between the United States and the United Kingdom.”
Trumps words came after earlier criticism of intelligence handling by US agencies.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Prime Minister Theresa May both spoke of their disappointment after information was leaked to media within an hour of Monday night’s blast.
Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham confirmed the city had temporarily stopped sharing intelligence while leaks were investigated.
Details such as the death toll, name of the bomber Salman Abedi, the fact Abedi’s brother was arrested, and crime scene photographs have all been attributed to US intelligence sources.
Earlier a minute’s silence was held across the UK in remembrance of those killed and injured, as fast moving events continue to unfold in the investigation into the Manchester bombing.
[20:00 BST: This live blog is no longer being updated - click here for the latest news coverage.]