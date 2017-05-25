Mariah Carey Honours Manchester Bombing Victim Martyn Hett With Instagram Tribute

Mariah Carey has paid her respects to Manchester bombing victim Martyn Hett.

On Wednesday (24 May), the 29-year-old was named as one of the 22 people who were killed in the terrorist attack, following a desperate search to find him in the wake of Monday’s events.

Martyn was a huge fan of Mariah’s, even writing a piece on his love for her for Manchester Evening News last year, and after hearing of his death, she shared a touching tribute on Instagram.