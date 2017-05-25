Mariah Carey Honours Manchester Bombing Victim Martyn Hett With Instagram Tribute

Mariah Carey has paid her respects to Manchester bombing victim Martyn Hett.
On Wednesday (24 May), the 29-year-old was named as one of the 22 people who were killed in the terrorist attack, following a desperate search to find him in the wake of Monday’s events.
Martyn was a huge fan of Mariah’s, even writing a piece on his love for her for Manchester Evening News last year, and after hearing of his death, she shared a touching tribute on Instagram.
Posting a picture of Martyn wearing a Mariah T-shirt, she wrote: “Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever.
“His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC.”
Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw previously shared some poignant words on his social media accounts about Martyn.
“Really very sad to head that Martyn Hett was one of the victims of the attack in Manchester. We were only talking about how funny he is just the other day in the studio,” he wrote.
“From his mum stories, Corrie love, The Audrey Roberts Noise and his Deidre Barlow tattoo, he made me laugh every day with his hilariously witty tweets. What a character! He made a lot of people smile.
“Wanted to send lots of love and energy to his family and friends in Manchester.”
Martyn was also a self-confessed ‘Coronation Street’ obsessive, and his fandom had seen him go viral many times over the years - most notably with his creation of ‘The Audrey Roberts Noise’ video, and the Deidre Barlow tattoo on his leg.
The ITV soap also shared a tribute to Martyn on their Twitter account, writing: “Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Coronation Street Superfan @martynhett #WeStandTogether.”