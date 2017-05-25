Theresa May has said she will make clear to Donald Trump that intelligence shared between America and Britain “must remain secure” after Greater Manchester Police stopped passing details to their US colleagues.

Police put in the temporary halt a day after Amber Rudd on Wednesday said the British government will look at how much it shares with the United States about ongoing terror attacks.

The Home Secretary’s comment came after the name of bomber Salman Abedi was leaked to the US media within hours of the attack, which resulted in the deaths of 22 people. A further 64 were injured.

Since then pictures of the debris - which appear to show bloodstained fragments from the bomb and the backpack used to conceal it - were subsequently leaked to the New York Times.

Former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott became the first major British politician to suggest that it was time to review all of the UK’s intelligence sharing with the US.

Lord Prescott told BBC’s Daily Politics: “It’s so horrific given the circumstances. There has got to be a complete review.

“It’s opened the argument about what is the value of sharing the intelligence? The question now is whether you can trust the Americans to share intelligence.

“It’s dramatic, it’s a game-changer.”

Prescott added that Theresa May wanted to expand intelligence sharing but the leaks had called into question whether even the current set-up was appropriate.