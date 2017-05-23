Take That have postponed a live show in Liverpool tonight (Tuesday 23 May), following the Manchester bombing which took place after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday (21 May).
A statement from Take That reads: “Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at The Manchester Arena, we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”
Their Manchester Arena concerts - due to take on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week - have also been postponed:
The news comes after a statement from BBC Radio 1, explaining that “a full assessment” is currently taking place ahead of the Big Weekend, which is scheduled to take place in Hull on 27 and 28 May.
BBC Newsbeat shared Radio 1’s plans on Twitter:
Blondie have also cancelled a London concert, which was due to be held in Hackney tonight (23 May).
They tweeted:
It’s believed that the ongoing European leg of Ariana Grande’s tour will be postponed, though a representative for the star is yet to confirm the reports.
Police have confirmed that 22 people have died and another 59 are injured following the attack, which took place at Manchester’s M.E.N. Arena at around 10.30pm on Monday night.
David Ratcliffe, the medical director of North West Ambulance Service, has also confirmed that 12 of the 59 casualties are under the age of 16.