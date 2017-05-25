A teenage couple killed in the Manchester Arena bombing “wanted to be together forever and now they are”, their devastated families have said. Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, both from South Shields, were “inseparable” and “beautiful inside and out”, their relatives said as they became the latest youngsters known to have died in the atrocity. The sweethearts were among 22 people killed, including an eight-year-old girl, when suicide bomber Salman Abedi blew himself up after a pop concert on Monday night.

In a joint statement released through Greater Manchester Police their relatives said: “On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not. “They were perfect in every way for each other and were meant to be. They were beautiful inside and out to ourselves and our families, and they were inseparable. “Chloe always described herself as ditzy who Liam adored and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe’s demands for chocolate. They lived to go to new places together and explore different cities. They wanted to be together forever and now they are.” Curry, a former pupil of Gateshead College, was studying for a degree in sport and exercise science at Northumbria University. His father, Andrew Curry, died aged 49 in March after a long illness. An obituary posted in the Shields Gazette said: “My dad was my hero. I don’t know how we can go on without him! I will be strong though and look after them as you asked me to Dad.” The other victims have now also been identified. Courtney Boyle

Criminology and Psychology student Courtney Boyle, 19, was in her first year at Leeds Beckett University. Her father said: “I am going to miss my baby girl Courtney Boyle for the rest of my life. I will never forget you and I will love you forever. Grandad Bob misses you loads also.” Her boyfriend added: “My Courtney was an adventurer, a precious and joyous soul. Nobody has ever made me as happy as her and I’m the person I am today because of her.” Megan Hurley

Megan Hurley, 15, from Halewood was killed in the blast. Friends have remembered her as “gentle and unassuming.” A JustGiving page has been set up in Megan’s name by Helen McDermott, who wrote: “We’re raising £3,000 to help fund a beautiful send off for Megan who was taken far too early due to the awful attacks.” Wendy Fawell

Primary school teacher Wendy Fawell, from Otley, West Yorkshire, had reportedly left the concert with her 15-year-old daughter Charlotte when she was caught up in the attack. The 50-year-old’s death was confirmed in a message from St Oswald’s Church of England Primary School, where she worked.

Philip Tron

Philip Tron’s family paid tribute to the emergency services in a statement which also said: “Philip was such a fun-loving, energetic soul; he would light up the darkest room and lift your spirits with his infectious laugh, witty sense of humour and his beautiful smile. “Words cannot express the huge void his passing has left in all of our lives.” Tron was 32. Sorrell Leczkowski

The 14-year-old hoped to be an architect and wanted to go to Columbia University in New York. Sorrell’s grandmother Pauline is in intensive care and her mother Samantha is recovering from surgery. A family statement said: “Sorrell was only 14, but she was our rock, she kept us all grounded. She was such a clever, talented, creative girl, there was nothing she couldn’t do.” Eilidh MacLeod

Schoolgirl Eilidh MacLeod, 14, from the tiny island of Barra in the Western Isles had travelled down with a friend to attend the concert. Her family said: “Eilidh was vivacious and full of fun. She loved all music whether it was listening to Ariana or playing the bagpipes with her pipe band. As a family we would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the support and kind messages we have received at this difficult time.” Elaine McIver

The family of Elaine McIver, a Cheshire Police officer killed in the Manchester bombing, have said “she would want us all to carry on regardless and not be frightened by fear tactics”. The statement added: “She was everyone’s friend, thoughtful beyond belief with an effervescent and outgoing personality. She would have been devastated by the injuries sustained by her partner Paul and we all wish him a speedy recovery.” Michelle Kiss

The family of mother-of-three Michelle Kiss, who was killed in the Manchester bomb attack, have said they are “absolutely devastated” by her death. They added that “we hope to draw from the courage and strength she showed in her life to get through this extremely difficult time”. Jane Tweddle-Taylor

The 51-year-old, from Blackpool, was killed as she waited for her friend’s children, the BBC reported. The friend and and her children all survived. Tweddle-Taylor was described by her partner, Mark Taylor, as “a very lovely lady, liked by everybody”. Nell Jones

The 14-year-old attended the Ariana Grande concert with her friend. The pair were separated at the time of the blast. Jones went to Holmes Chapel Comprehensive and Sixth Form, the school said in a statement. Her Form Tutor, David Wheeler, said: “Nell was a very popular girl, always smiling, always positive. “Her tutor group have been together since the transition from primary school. It feels like they have lost a sister not a classmate.” Martyn Hett

The 29-year-old, from Stockport, was at the concert with his friend Stuart Aspinall went the bomb was detonated. His death was confirmed in a tweet from his brother, Dan, after a frantic search. Hett had been due to embark on the trip of a lifetime to the US in just two days before the tragedy took place. The self-confessed Coronation Street superfan, who also blogged for HuffPost UK, became a viral star on a number of occasions, including for his Corrie-themed tattoo and videos, appearance on Come Dine With Me and touching act of kindness towards his mother. Read more about Martyn Hett here. Olivia Campbell

Olivia Campbell, 15, from Bury, Greater Manchester, was at Monday’s Ariana Grande concert with her friend Adam Lawler, who was found in hospital. Her mother, Charlotte, posted a message on Facebook in tribute, saying: “RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far to soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much.” Her emotional plea for information about her daughter on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday left host Susanna Reid in tears. Kelly Brewster

The 32-year-old’s partner, Ian Wislow, announced on Twitter that Brewster was among the victims identified. The Daily Mail reported she and Winslow had just put down a deposit on a house before she was killed. Her uncle, Paul Dryhurst, said Brewster, from Sheffield, shielded her sister and niece from the blast. He told ITV: “The three were walking out in single file, with Claire in front, Hollie behind her, and Kelly behind her. “When the bomb has gone off the impact has broken Claire’s jaw and broken Hollie’s legs. “They are both currently in hospital having nuts and bolts removed from all places.” Alison Howe

Alison Howe’s stepson, Jordan, confirmed on Facebook that the 44-year-old, from Royton, Oldham, lost her life in the incident. She was waiting in the foyer of the arena to collect her 15-year-old daughter when she was caught in the blast. Her stepson described her as a “beautiful mum and step mother”, adding: “She was amazing to us all.” Lisa Lees

Lisa Lees, 47, was waiting along with Howe in the arena foyer, also to pick up her daughter. Her stepson confirmed her death on Facebook on Tuesday evening, saying she was “gone but never ever forgotten”. Angelika and Marcin Klis

The Polish nationals, who lived in York, were outside the arena to pick up their daughter two daughter when they were caught in the blast. Their daughter Alex posted a desperate plea for information about her parents including a picture taken that same evening. The Manchester Evening News said the Polish embassy had confirmed their deaths. Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, from Leyland, Georgina Callander, 18, of Lancashire, and John Atkinson, 28, of Radcliffe, and primary school pupil Megan Hurley of Merseyside were all identified on Tuesday. Callandar, who had previously met Ariana Grande, had tweeted at the singer the day before the concert to exclaim: “SO EXCITED TO SEE U TOMORROW.”

Roussos was the youngest victim to be named so far. Chris Upton, Headteacher at Tarleton Community Primary School, told the Guardian: “Saffie was simply a beautiful girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.”

Atkinson is understood to have been leaving the venue when the bomb was detonated. A GoFundMe page which describes the young man as “one in a million” and “a true gentleman” has been set up to help his family with funeral costs.

