Ariana Grande fans have shared a poignant tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing, which took place at the US singer’s concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday (22 May) night.
Following the news 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the attack, Ariana’s friend Hailee Steinfeld shared an image of a specially adapted awareness ribbon.
Added to the symbol - commonly used to raise awareness of important causes - is a pair of bunny ears, which are closely associated with Ariana, having featured on the cover of her 2016 album, ‘Dangerous Woman’.
The image subsequently went viral, with thousands of fans reposting the symbol in remembrance of the victims, and in support of the city of Manchester.
In the immediate hours after the bombing, Ariana tweeted that she was “broken” by the events.
“From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words,” she wrote.
She has since reportedly postponed the rest of the European leg of her world tour “indefinitely”.
Ariana was due to play London’s O2 Arena on Thursday and Friday of this week, but the venue posted on its official Twitter page: “We will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows.”
She is also slated to perform in Poland, Germany, Switzerland, France, Portugal, Spain and Italy in the next month.
HuffPost UK has reached out to a press representative for Ariana for clarification.
Stars including Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Gary Barlow and Nicki Minaj also paid tribute to the innocent victims on their social media accounts, while ‘Good Morning Britain’ host Susanna Reid broke down in tears while covering the story earlier in the show.
‘Coronation Street’ actresses Sally Dyvenor and Connie Hyde were also praised for the way they dealt with comments from Piers Morgan, after they appeared on the ITV breakfast show in the wake of the attack.