Ariana Grande fans have shared a poignant tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing, which took place at the US singer’s concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday (22 May) night.

Following the news 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the attack, Ariana’s friend Hailee Steinfeld shared an image of a specially adapted awareness ribbon.

Added to the symbol - commonly used to raise awareness of important causes - is a pair of bunny ears, which are closely associated with Ariana, having featured on the cover of her 2016 album, ‘Dangerous Woman’.

We stand with you #manchester A post shared by Like Mike (@reallikemike) on May 23, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

The image subsequently went viral, with thousands of fans reposting the symbol in remembrance of the victims, and in support of the city of Manchester.

In the immediate hours after the bombing, Ariana tweeted that she was “broken” by the events.

“From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words,” she wrote.

She has since reportedly postponed the rest of the European leg of her world tour “indefinitely”.

Fans adapted the image from Ariana's 'Dangerous Woman' album

Ariana was due to play London’s O2 Arena on Thursday and Friday of this week, but the venue posted on its official Twitter page: “We will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows.”

She is also slated to perform in Poland, Germany, Switzerland, France, Portugal, Spain and Italy in the next month.

HuffPost UK has reached out to a press representative for Ariana for clarification.