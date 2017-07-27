Police have swooped in with a dog and a Taser after a man was spotted carrying a crossbow as he walked down a street in central Manchester.
Witnesses posted to social media that he had been “piled on” by police on Thursday afternoon.
One person on Twitter shared a photo of a man walking down the road with a crossbow on his back.
One photo appeared to show the man was wearing a mask.
One eyewitness told The Manchester Evening News: “I saw armed police driving past, then about six or seven police Range Rovers went passed. A few of them then jumped out of the cars.
“The man with a crossbow was running towards us, a police dog brought him to the ground, but he got up again and the police dog was hanging onto his arm.”
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 2.30pm police were called to Tib street in Manchester city centre to reports that a man was walking around with a large crossbow and a knife.
“Armed officers attended and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of carrying offensive weapons.
“During the incident the man suffered an injury to his hand. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.
“A police cordon has now been put in place around a bag that the man was carrying.
“During the detainment, a taser and a baton launcher was used by officers. As is standard practice, an automatic referral to GMP’s Professional Standards Branch and the IPCC has been made.”