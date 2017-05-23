Headteachers in Manchester have been given the power to cancel GCSE and A Level exams after a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the city last night. At least 22 people, including children, have been killed and a further 59 injured after a suicide bomber struck at Manchester Arena around 10:30pm. Singer Grande, who found fame as a child star on Nickelodeon, is particularly popular among teenagers, who it is believed made up much of the audience last night.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Many of the audience at the Ariana Grande concert last night were teenagers

Thousands of teens across the country are currently in the midst of GCSE and A Level exams, with papers typically sat between May and June. But exam watchdog Ofqual has now said that headteachers are “best placed to decide whether exams should go ahead as planned”. In a statement released this morning, an Ofqual spokesperson said: “Many students and teachers are likely to have been affected by the tragic events in Manchester last night.

Students & parents should seek advice and information from their schools about exams following the tragic events in Manchester last night. pic.twitter.com/OILnYQvTVD — Ofqual (@ofqual) May 23, 2017