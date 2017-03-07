Two women have died after a car hit a group of pedestrians in a car park at a south Manchester hospital.
They were injured in the collision at 2.05pm at Withington Community Hospital on Tuesday and both died later.
An 89-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and serious injury by dangerous driving. He is currently in custody, police said.
The women were rush to Wythenshawe Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary but both were confirmed later to have died.
Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Lee Westhead, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit for Greater Manchester Police, said: “My thoughts go out to anyone affected by this tragic incident.
“An investigation has commenced to establish the circumstances.
“We are in the very early stages of the investigation and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicle beforehand, to contact my team as soon as possible.”
A spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said an ambulance was called just after 2pm.