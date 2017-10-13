Detectives have launched a triple manhunt after a 17-year-old girl making her way home after a night out was sexually assaulted three times in one hour. The teenager was attacked between 11.55pm on Friday 29 September and 12.55am Saturday 30 September after she became separated from her friends following a visit to a Tower Hamlets nightclub. She was trying to get home in central London when she was attacked separately in quick succession by three suspects, the last of whom police believe was part of a small group.

Metropolitan Police Police want to speak to this man in relation to the attack

CCTV footage and still images of two of the suspects have been retrieved from different cameras that officers used to track the victim’s movements around the streets at the time of the attack. The victim’s ordeal started shortly before midnight when she was first picked up on camera being carried by a man (suspect 1) on Cambridge Heath Road. The quality of the CCTV is too poor for release but detectives say it showed the pair appearing to go into a doorway on the same road, after which the man is not seen again on camera, but items of the top half of the girl’s clothing were subsequently found by the location. Shortly after midnight, another CCTV camera picks up the girl stumbling down Mint Street being followed by a different, bearded male, on a racing bicycle - (suspect 2).

Metropolitan Police This CCTV captures a man walking down Cornfield Street

These images show the man is wearing a baseball cap backwards which has a square/rectangular emblem front centre, a hooded zip jacket worn open, which is two-toned in colour with the shoulders and upper back area being darker, exposing a plain T-shirt underneath. He has dark trousers and a bag on his back. Officers have established from studying the complete section of this footage that this man on a bike follows the teenager along Mint Street and as she turns right into Three Colts Lane and heads in the direction of Bethnal Green Overground Station. When the next camera picks her up a short time later, the man has approached her and they have reached Corfield Street.

Metropolitan Police CCTV footage captured this male on Mint Street