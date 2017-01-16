Makeup artist and vlogger Manny Gutierrez was recently left reeling after a blogger posted a photo of him with the caption: “Dads, this is why you need to be there to raise your sons.”

Gutierrez, who was recently revealed as the face of Maybelline’s new makeup campaign, hit back at blogger Matt Walsh following his mean statement.

“Being a man isn’t about how ‘tough’ or ‘masculine’ you are... it’s about taking care of the ones you love,” he tweeted.

“My dad actually works for me and is SO PROUD of me.”

After his response was shared more than 70,000 times on social media, Gutierrez’s father had his say on the matter. He wrote a seething message to Walsh, which he asked his son to share on social media.

“Mr Walsh, this is Manny Sr,” he wrote.

“Let me first begin by telling you that I’ve always been there for my son and will ALWAYS be there for him. Not only am I proud of what he has accomplished but I’m more proud of the person he has become.

“I know the words you speak are from lack of knowing anybody from the LGBT community. If you did, you would soon realise they are some of the most real and kindhearted individuals that walk this planet of ours.”

He continued: “Going forward, I would choose your actions and words wisely. Just like you would do anything for your family, I would do [anything] for mine. Good day Sir.”

Fellow YouTubers and fans also came to Guiterrez’s defence on social media.