Manny Guiterrez, aka ‘Manny MUA’, has been chosen by Maybelline as the first ever male face of the brand.

The makeup artist and social media star fronts the beauty brand’s new Big Shot Mascara campaign, alongside fellow online influencer Shayla Mitchell.

Sharing the news with his three million Instagram followers, Guiterrez wrote that he was “honoured” and “thrilled” to be chosen.

”Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me,” he added. “I look forward to working together so much more.”

Watch the first part of Gutierrez’s Maybelline campaign in the video above.

