Manny Guiterrez, aka ‘Manny MUA’, has been chosen by Maybelline as the first ever male face of the brand.
The makeup artist and social media star fronts the beauty brand’s new Big Shot Mascara campaign, alongside fellow online influencer Shayla Mitchell.
Sharing the news with his three million Instagram followers, Guiterrez wrote that he was “honoured” and “thrilled” to be chosen.
”Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me,” he added. “I look forward to working together so much more.”
Gutierrez isn’t the only guy to front a huge makeup campaign. In October 2016, CoverGirl named James Charles its first CoverGuy, and Anastasia Beverly Hills has been featuring men in its social media shoots.
