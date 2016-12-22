STYLE

Sofia Vergara's Son Manolo Makes His High Fashion Modelling Debut For Paper Magazine

Gonzalez Vergara also shared a throwback shot of him and his mother.

Sofia Vergara’s son has made his high fashion modelling debut and the ‘Modern Family’ actor couldn’t be prouder.

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 24, posed for a photoshoot inspired by Spanish director Pedro Almodóva for Paper magazine,

His mother shared an image from the spread on Instagram on Wednesday 21 December, which she captioned with clapping hands emojis.  

http://bit.ly/2hI420D @papermagazine @manologonzalezvergara 👏👏

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Gonzalez Vergara also ‘grammed the shot of him modelling a Giorgio Armani suit and shirt with Dolce & Gabbana shoes.

Thank you to @papermagazine and @jimmymarble [photographer] for including me in this month’s Pedro Almodovar spread,” he captioned the post. 

“And for allowing me to sit next to Stevie DeFelice. I hope she wasn’t too traumatised. #PaperMagazine #Outspoken #IShoweredAndEverything #WhomeverBrokeTheMirrorGetsSevenYearsOfBadHair #ThankfulItWasntMe.”

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

Proving he has always had a way in front of the camera Gonzales Vergara also shared a super sweet throwback photo of his mum buttoning his blazer when he was child.

