Man's Penis Piercing Results In Total Disaster After One-Night Stand

A guy discovered the huge downside to penis piercings when he accidentally peed on the floor and sent his crush to hospital.

The man, known only as sheerpariah on Reddit, revealed that he’d gone home with a Tinder date and they’d had sex. However in the middle of the night, he had needed to pee.

He explained that in his teenage years, he’d decided to pierce through the urethra and out of the base of the head of his penis. But the novelty soon wore off and, after removing the piercing, he’d been left with a sizeable hole.

From that point on, whenever he had to urinate, he’d either “plug” the extra hole in his penis or sit down, so as to avoid accidents. (As he put it: “Mistakes are TERRIBLE as I can urinate straight backward.”)

You see where this is going...