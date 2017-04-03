It’s loved by every Sex And The City fan as much as the series’ beloved fashionable Cosmopolitan cocktail.

But yesterday designer Marc Jacobs nearly broke the internet when he revealed a huge nearly-had-been moment.

The tutu - which was sourced by costume designer Patricia Fields and cost around $5 - was close to being replaced with a blue simple shift dress from the designer.

Jacobs shared the previously unknown insight with his 6 million Instagram followers yesterday:

“If Carrie hadn’t worn that iconic tutu in the opening sequence of Sex And The City, she would have have this Marc Jacobs spring ‘98 dress,” Jacobs wrote.