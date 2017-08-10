Marcel Somerville was in no rush to let anyone forget that he was once a member of Blazin’ Squad during his time in the ‘Love Island’ villa, but he’s now revealed he’s going it alone.

The music producer and DJ has announced that his first ever solo track, ‘Someone’, is coming, and fans won’t have long to wait to hear his debut offering.

‘Someone’, which was both written and produced by Marcel, is to be released this Friday (11 August), as revealed on his Twitter account.

Pete Summers/REX/Shutterstock Marcel Somerville

After confirming a Blazin’ Squad reunion show in London later this year, Marcel revealed: “#Announcement No.2 I will be releasing my debut single ‘Someone’ this Friday on iTunes! Check out my Instagram tomorrow for an exclusive!”

#announcement No.2 I will be releasing my debut single 'Someone' this Friday on ITunes! Check out my Instagram tomorrow for an exclusive! — Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) August 9, 2017

And anyone who can’t face the next torturous 24 hours without hearing what Marcel has up his figurative musical sleeve, need lose no sleep as there’s also a preview coming soon on his Instagram page, where he also shared a handful of snaps from the studio session:

A post shared by Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Marcel was a hit with ‘Love Island’ viewers throughout his time in the villa, in particular thanks to his blossoming romance with fellow Islander Gabrielle Allen.

Since leaving the show, the two are making a go of it on the outside, with Gabby sharing a loved-up Instagram update earlier this week.

A post shared by ✨✨ ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ✨✨ (@gabbydawnallen) on Aug 8, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

However, not every ‘Love Island’ couple has been so lucky, as Montana Brown recently spoke out about her break-up from Alex Beattie, revealing they’d split because he “wasn’t the same” ever since leaving the show.

