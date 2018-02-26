If you thought Marcella’s return last week was dark, things just got a whole lot more sinister as ITV’s crime noir continued on Monday (26 February) night.

While Marcella and her team appeared to be nowhere nearer cracking the case of murdered schoolboy Leo Priestley, viewers learned a lot more about the various strands of the story that were introduced last week.

Some of these plotlines could obviously still turn out to be red herrings (anyone who watched the first series will know what we are talking about), but these are the burning questions we were left with after episode two...

What’s the meaning of the wooden discs?

At the beginning of the episode, we saw the mystery assailant, who has been kidnapping boys and holding them hostage, creating wooden discs with various symbols on them, which it was later revealed were being surgically inserted into the victims.

But what is their significance, and what to do the engravings on them mean?

Is something going on between Tim and Maya?

We’ve had a feeling for a while that Tim is a slippery customer, and this episode practically gave us confirmation, when it appeared he’d been having an affair with Maya, despite being in a relationship with Marcella.

Could this also hint his romance with Marcella is an attempt to get close to her in order to investigate her?