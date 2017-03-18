Members of far-right group Britain First were cornered by protestors at Saturday’s March Against Racism in central London after they attempted to rally against the demo’s call for unity.
Leader Paul Golding was among those from the hate group seen attempting to launch a counter protest - eventually being protected by a line of police officers while chanting: “Donald Trump, we love you.”
Footage posted to social media appears to show those attending the anti-racism demo shouting at Golding and others holding flags of St George: “Fascist scum, off our streets”.
Golding, who was imprisoned last year for breaching a court order by leading a so-called ‘mosque invasion’, is seen attempting to remonstrate with attendees before police officers intervene.
Attendees jostled with the group, who were also carrying Union Flags.
And in another photo, those carrying the flags appear to be cornered on Piccadilly outside the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum.
Golding tweeted his own images and footage, which appeared to show protestors deploying smoke grenades.
And while being protected by a line of police officers outside the Ripley’s attraction, Golding and his fellow members began chanting: “Donald Trump, we love you”.
The march was organised by UK campaign group Stand Up to Racism as part of a wave of demonstrations taking place across Europe to mark global event United Nations International Anti-Racism Day.
Thousands joined the mainly peaceful march through central London, with an atmosphere of “defiance and unity”.
The Independent reported protesters arrived at Portland Place in Central London at around midday holding banners adorning messages including “Hands off EU workers”, “Refugees and migrants welcome here” and “Stand up to Trump”.
Speakers scheduled to take to the stage during the event include Labour MP David Lammy, MEP Claude Moraes, Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti and TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady.