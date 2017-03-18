Members of far-right group Britain First were cornered by protestors at Saturday’s March Against Racism in central London after they attempted to rally against the demo’s call for unity.

Leader Paul Golding was among those from the hate group seen attempting to launch a counter protest - eventually being protected by a line of police officers while chanting: “Donald Trump, we love you.”

Footage posted to social media appears to show those attending the anti-racism demo shouting at Golding and others holding flags of St George: “Fascist scum, off our streets”.