Margot Robbie Reveals She'd Love A 'Neighbours' Return, Despite Just Bagging An Oscars Nomination

The former ‘Neighbours’ star has admitted she would love to return to the Aussie soap as Donna Freedman.

Margot Robbie may have just bagged herself an Oscar nomination for Best Actress , but she certainly hasn’t forgotten where she came from.

Margot played the much-loved character from 2008 to 2011, and despite going on to become one of the biggest names in Hollywood, she be up for a visit to Ramsay Street.

“Yeah, I think I would, totally,” she told Australian publication WHO.

“We could get the whole gang back together. I’d be in.”

Margot’s exit storyline saw Donna head to New York to attend fashion school, shortly after the death of her husband, Ringo Brown.

The actress has since gone on to appear in ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’, ‘Focus’ and ‘Suicide Squad’, in which she played Harley Quinn.

On Tuesday (23 January), it was announced that she’s received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role in ‘I, Tonya’.

The film, which is yet to be released in the UK, tells the real-life story of figure-skater Tonya Harding (played by Margot) and her connection to the 1994 attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan.