Who made Margot Robbie’s wedding dress, has been the question on every style fan’s lips since it was revealed she married Tom Ackerley in a private ceremony.
And now we know the answer it has only added to the magic of the whole occasion.
Australian Vogue first reported that Robbie’s off-the-shoulder gown might have been designed by Oscar de la Renta, but now The Courier-Mail has reported Robbie in fact wore a vintage gown first worn by her mother, Sarie Kessler, 30 years ago.
Robbie had the dress altered by Australian designer Casey Tanswell in the days leading up to the ceremony, a “source” told The Courier-Mail.
“(Tanswell) had been approached by a friend to do the alterations,” the source said.
“She didn’t know it was Margot until she turned up at her home for the fitting.”
