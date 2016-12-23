NEWS

Margot Robbie Wore Her Mum's Wedding Dress To Marry Tom Ackerley

Something old...

Who made Margot Robbie’s wedding dress, has been the question on every style fan’s lips since it was revealed she married Tom Ackerley in a private ceremony.

And now we know the answer it has only added to the magic of the whole occasion.

Australian Vogue first reported that Robbie’s off-the-shoulder gown might have been designed by Oscar de la Renta, but now The Courier-Mail has reported Robbie in fact wore a vintage gown first worn by her mother, Sarie Kessler, 30 years ago. 

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley at Madison Square Garden on 26 February 2015.

Robbie had the dress altered by Australian designer Casey Tanswell in the days leading up to the ceremony, a “source” told The Courier-Mail.

“(Tanswell) had been approached by a friend to do the alterations,” the source said.

“She didn’t know it was Margot until she turned up at her home for the fitting.”

