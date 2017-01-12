Margot Robbie Gives Fans A Closer Look At Her Wedding Ring

Margot Robbie proudly displayed her wedding ring during her first red carpet appearance since marrying Tom Ackerley.

The ‘Suicide Squad’ actress flashed the two diamond covered rings on her left hand while at Marie Claire’s Image Maker Awards in LA, US, on Tuesday 10 January.

The engagement ring features a pear-cut diamond with a smaller diamonds set in the band, which sits atop a micropavé wedding band.

Micropavé is a technique of setting small diamonds or colored stone in rows over the entire surface of a jewelry piece.

“Margot is keeping the unusually shaped center stone trend alive with the pear,” diamond expert Michael O’Connor told Stylish.

“The pear shape hadn’t been a popular choice until Elizabeth Taylor received one back in the day. Avril Lavigne reignited the love years later, and the trend’s been going strong ever since.”

Robbie teased fans by giving them the finger as she revealed the rings for the first time on Instagram on Tuesday 20 December 2016.

Robbie shared the photo of her kissing Ackerley, as reports circulated that they had wed in a super private ceremony.

