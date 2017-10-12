Tory MP Maria Miller Reveals She Experienced Sexual Harassment On 'Numerous Occasions'

. @MariaMillerUK says sexual harassment in schools is not "child's play” and urges headteachers to take a “very hard look” #ThatsHarassment pic.twitter.com/wbrXjkqjkE

A former minister has revealed she has experienced sexual harassment on “numerous occasions”.

Maria Miller, chair of the Commons’ Equalities Committee, said the incidents were “too numerous to give an example” as she claimed the behaviour was still rife in “male-dominated industries”.

The former Culture Secretary did not spell out where the incidents took place but hinted it may have been in Parliament.

Asked whether she had personally experienced sexual harassment on Channel 5 News, the Tory MP said: “Of course, we all have.”

She added: “I probably speak pretty bluntly to people and it’s not something I would tolerate. But I think perhaps if you haven’t got that level of self-confidence then you won’t deal with it.

“I think you and I would agree that sexual harassment will happen on a very regular basis to women in the workplace. I mean it would be too numerous to give you an example.